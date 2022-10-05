Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 275 at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 275 ($3.32) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essentra Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Essentra stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.66) on Tuesday. Essentra has a one year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 366 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 267.98. The firm has a market cap of £663.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,333.33.

Essentra Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

