ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $377,905.00 (ETH2X-FLI)

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has a total market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $377,905.00 worth of ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index coin can now be bought for approximately $7.85 or 0.00039669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Profile

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s launch date was March 14th, 2021. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s total supply is 1,533,698 coins. The official website for ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/ethfli. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Flexible Leverage Index lets users leverage a collateralized debt position in a safe and efficient way by abstracting its management into a simple index. It enabled market participants to take on leverage while minimizing the transaction costs and risks associated with maintaining collateralized debt.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

