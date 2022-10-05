Ethereum Gold Project 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $78.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $133,417.62 and approximately $78.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00144359 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.01776634 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.