Ethereum Push Notification Service 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.72 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $8.79 million and $2.72 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003225 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,452,366 coins.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem.”

