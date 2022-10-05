Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $45,982.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,442,107 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

