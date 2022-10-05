ETHPad (ETHPAD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,876.00

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. ETHPad has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $6,876.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ETHPad launched on August 1st, 2021. ETHPad’s total supply is 684,100,620 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. ETHPad’s official website is ethpad.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHPad is a decentralized & deflationary IDO platform inspired by EIP-1559 on Ethereum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

