ETHPoW Trading 61.2% Lower This Week (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $62.88 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 61.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $9.19 or 0.00045468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.41 or 0.01775265 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 122,444,717 coins and its circulating supply is 120,524,064 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 122,444,717 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 9.16516485 USD and is down -12.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $154,898,994.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

