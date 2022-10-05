ETNA Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $12,513.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network was first traded on March 18th, 2021. ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETNA Network is etna.network/home.

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi.ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism.”

