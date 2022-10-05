Euler Tools (EULER) Price Hits $0.0298 on Top Exchanges

Euler Tools (EULER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Euler Tools has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $16,986.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Euler Tools has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Euler Tools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010622 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Euler Tools Profile
Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Euler Tools
Receive News & Updates for Euler Tools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler Tools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.