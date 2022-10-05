Evanesco Network (EVA) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Evanesco Network (EVA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Evanesco Network has a market capitalization of $213,176.00 and approximately $58,954.00 worth of Evanesco Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evanesco Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evanesco Network has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Evanesco Network’s launch date was December 23rd, 2021. Evanesco Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 coins. Evanesco Network’s official Twitter account is @evanescoio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evanesco Network is www.evanesco.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EVA is a financial protocol platform in the Web3 ecology that combines Layer0 network infrastructure and privacycomputing framework. Based on the double-layer consensus mechanism, EVA not only provides a decentralized, flexible and secure network infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecology, but also support the scalable and efficient protection of private assets for smart contracts. It provide safe, reliable and efficient network access and encrypted financial services for the Web3.0 application and DeFi ecology.”

