Evedo (EVED) Price Tops $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (EVED) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $406,905.00 and approximately $89,244.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evedo Profile

Evedo’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evedo

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

