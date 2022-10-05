Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Raised by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after buying an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Evergy’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.