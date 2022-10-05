EverRise (RISE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31.14 Million

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. EverRise has a market cap of $31.14 million and approximately $62,459.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise was first traded on June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins. The official website for EverRise is www.everrise.com. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/EverRise.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

