Evmos (EVMOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $475.42 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $475.42 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00007820 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00144642 BTC.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos (EVMOS) is a cryptocurrency . Evmos has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Evmos is 1.45149372 USD and is down -7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,957,145.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://evmos.org/.”

