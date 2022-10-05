Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVKIF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Evonik Industries from €23.00 ($23.47) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($33.67) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $17.50 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

