Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.50% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.65 million. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

