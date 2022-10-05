Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) to Outperform

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ XM opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

