Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Repligen by 47.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $213.55 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $306.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.