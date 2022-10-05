Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,114 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.47. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 22.58%. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.67%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

