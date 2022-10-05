Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.20% of NVE worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 1,251.8% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of NVE by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 497,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 42.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NVE Price Performance

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.13. NVE Co. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%.

NVE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

NVE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Articles

