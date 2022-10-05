Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson raised their target price on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.37%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

