Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $472,000 Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 341,898 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,769,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,538,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,381,000 after buying an additional 37,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE TPH opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

