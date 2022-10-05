Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $501,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Wendy’s Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

