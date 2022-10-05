Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRE. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 179.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

WRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

