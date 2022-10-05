Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of Anika Therapeutics worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,385,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 954,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after buying an additional 362,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after buying an additional 130,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.58 million, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.