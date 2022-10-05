Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Shares of APH opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

