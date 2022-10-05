Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Quanex Building Products worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $670.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

