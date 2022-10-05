ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.0151 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $88,646.92 and approximately $59.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $133.36 or 0.00665058 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008080 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010822 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000135 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.