Exohood (EXO) Price Up 1,126.5% Over Last Week

Exohood (EXO) traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Exohood has traded 1,126.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exohood has a market capitalization of $466,848.95 and approximately $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exohood coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Exohood Profile

Exohood (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Exohood is https://reddit.com/r/Exohood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Exohood

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exohood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exohood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

