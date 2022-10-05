Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,179.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPGY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Stock Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.