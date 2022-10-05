FairGame (FAIR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184,631.00

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $184,631.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FairGame is an Ethereum-based online gaming platform. FAIR is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on FairGame's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

