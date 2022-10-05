Family Legacy Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $486.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $522.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.