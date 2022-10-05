Farmland Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Farmland Protocol has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $84,758.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Farmland Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Farmland Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Farmland Protocol Profile

Farmland Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Farmland Protocol is www.farmland.finance. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Farmland Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Farmland is a decentralized cross-chain platform for DeFi farming and profit distribution.It applies innovative blockchain interoperability, smart aggregation, distribution technology, and DAO governance.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Farmland Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Farmland Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Farmland Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

