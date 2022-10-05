FastSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $326,420.00 (FAST)

FastSwap (FAST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, FastSwap has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FastSwap has a market cap of $326,420.00 and approximately $31,388.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FastSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FastSwap Coin Profile

FastSwap launched on July 20th, 2021. FastSwap’s total supply is 380,000,000 coins. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.finance/#.

FastSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram”

