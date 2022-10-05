Fat Doge (FOGE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Fat Doge (FOGE) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Fat Doge has traded up 138.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fat Doge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fat Doge has a total market capitalization of $548,810.00 and $55,065.00 worth of Fat Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fat Doge alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fat Doge Profile

Fat Doge’s launch date was May 10th, 2021. Fat Doge’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Fat Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fat Doge is fatdoge.finance.

Fat Doge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fat Doge (FOGE) is a meme token that aims to become a new version of Dogecoin (DOGE).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fat Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fat Doge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fat Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fat Doge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fat Doge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.