Feathercoin (FTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cerberus (3DOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 261,434,558 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is www.feathercoin.com. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

