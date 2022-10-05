Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Meter Stephen Van Sells 480 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $15,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Meter Stephen Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Meter Stephen Van sold 74 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $2,518.96.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

