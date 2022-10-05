FEG Token (FEG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.19 Million

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, FEG Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. FEG Token has a market cap of $12.19 million and $335,999.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FEG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FEG Token Coin Profile

FEG Token was first traded on January 31st, 2021. FEG Token’s total supply is 40,630,073,938,184,100 coins. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FEG Token is fegtoken.com.

Buying and Selling FEG Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed.FEG is a fully decentralized deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FEG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FEG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

