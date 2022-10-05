Fellaz Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.71 Billion (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $353,871.00 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00011628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fellaz has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fellaz

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz (FLZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fellaz has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fellaz is 2.36189867 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $347,536.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fellaz.xyz/.”

