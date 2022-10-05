Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a £114 ($137.75) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($151.04) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £129.66 ($156.66).

Ferguson Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at GBX 9,900 ($119.62) on Monday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($164.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,801.94. The firm has a market cap of £20.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

