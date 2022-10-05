FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,262,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,088,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 665.6 days.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

OTCMKTS FBBPF opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. FIBRA Prologis has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.