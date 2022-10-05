FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,262,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 2,088,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 665.6 days.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
OTCMKTS FBBPF opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. FIBRA Prologis has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIBRA Prologis (FBBPF)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.