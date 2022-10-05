FibSWAP DEx Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,653.00 (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. FibSWAP DEx has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $14,653.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About FibSWAP DEx

FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,361,795,874 coins. The Reddit community for FibSWAP DEx is https://reddit.com/r/FibswapDEx. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FibSWAP DEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FibSWAP DEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FibSWAP DEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

