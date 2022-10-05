Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.46.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

