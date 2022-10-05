Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in September

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLMNF. HSBC cut shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($41.84) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

FLMNF opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

