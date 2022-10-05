FileStar Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $564,139.00 (STAR)

FileStar (STAR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. FileStar has a market capitalization of $564,139.00 and approximately $21,953.00 worth of FileStar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FileStar coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FileStar has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FileStar was first traded on October 30th, 2020. FileStar’s total supply is 63,386,422 coins. FileStar’s official website is filestar.net/en. FileStar’s official Twitter account is @FileStarProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer.The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards.”

