Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Cut to $1.60 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.75 to $1.60 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $141.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edmond Safra purchased 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $126,570.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,675,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 128,857 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

