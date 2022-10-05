Financial Analysis: Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) & Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) and Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and Design Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lixte Biotechnology N/A -330.58% -109.82% Design Therapeutics N/A -13.49% -13.18%

Risk & Volatility

Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Design Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Design Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lixte Biotechnology and Design Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Design Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.16%. Given Design Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Design Therapeutics is more favorable than Lixte Biotechnology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Design Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Design Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and Design Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$6.73 million ($0.46) -1.23 Design Therapeutics $230,000.00 4,173.47 -$35.53 million ($0.92) -18.70

Lixte Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Design Therapeutics. Design Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lixte Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Design Therapeutics beats Lixte Biotechnology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lixte Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. It develops two series of pharmacologically active drugs, which include the LB-100 series that consists of novel structures for the treatment of cancers, and vascular and metabolic diseases; and LB-200 series to treat chronic hereditary diseases, such as Gaucher's disease, as well as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a clinical trial research agreement with the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital Inc.; collaboration agreement for an investigator-initiated clinical trial with the Spanish Sarcoma Group, as well as Netherlands Cancer Institute and Oncode Institute. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Pasadena, California.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs. It is also developing GeneTAC product candidate portfolio for the treatment of other nucleotide repeat expansion-driven monogenic diseases, such as Fragile X syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxias, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Huntington disease, and spinobulbar muscular atrophy. Design Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.