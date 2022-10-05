Financial Analysis: U.S. Global Investors (GROW) & Its Peers

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) is one of 80 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare U.S. Global Investors to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for U.S. Global Investors and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Global Investors Competitors 493 2656 3216 99 2.45

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 29.91%. Given U.S. Global Investors’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Global Investors has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $24.71 million $5.50 million 8.32 U.S. Global Investors Competitors $3.09 billion $514.27 million 11.80

U.S. Global Investors’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. U.S. Global Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 22.25% 9.61% 8.82% U.S. Global Investors Competitors 18.37% 22.89% 10.38%

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. U.S. Global Investors pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 40.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors’ competitors have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors competitors beat U.S. Global Investors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

