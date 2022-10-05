FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $392,821.16 and $98.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

