FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.92 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.92 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007080 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009945 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012180 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 816,197,159 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

